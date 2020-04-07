Premier Doug Ford declares Easter Bunny ‘essential service’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

Children across Ontario will still be able to get their holiday chocolate as Premier Doug Ford officially deemed the Easter Bunny an essential service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s so tough for the younger kids to explain what is going on right now … the kids have simple things they are worried about,” Ford said at a news conference Tuesday.

“So kids, the Easter Bunny is becoming an essential service and we’ll make sure they have the chocolates ready for Easter.” Tweet This

The declaration was made under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“I hereby confirm that the Easter Bunny is an essential service provider authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and related treats to the children of Ontario,” Ford wrote in an official statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The order also confirmed the Easter Bunny is not allowed to deliver treats in parks, playgrounds or any outdoor recreational amenities in Ontario, as though were closed down due to social distancing regulations a short time ago.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Toronto Mayor John Tory told media before Ford made the declaration that he hoped the Easter Bunny would be deemed essential.

But he also urged families celebrating Easter, Passover or Ramadan this weekend to do so with the family they live with and are currently quarantining with. He said this included easter egg hunts.

“No Easter egg hunt is worth your life,” Tory stressed. Tweet This

Earlier Tuesday, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the same declaration for the Easter Bunny, as well as the Tooth Fairy, deeming them both “essential workers” during the outbreak.

Ford said he knows how hard the pandemic has been and said he hopes everyone can enjoy the holiday weekend.

“I know it’s tough on families right now. Just enjoy Passover and Easter to the best of your ability. And thank you. Thank you so much, everyone,” he said.

No word from Ford yet as to whether or not the Tooth Fairy will get the same treatment in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

During #Passover, #Easter and #Ramadan, we are asking families to celebrate at home with the loved ones they live with and to avoid travelling to see family and friends or gathering in large groups. This is what has to be done to prevent further spread of this virus in our city. pic.twitter.com/HGvHxAf5nP — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 7, 2020