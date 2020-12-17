Cargill closes Guelph, Ont., meat plant amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Cargill says it is temporarily closing its meat processing facility in Guelph, Ont., amid an outbreak of COVID-19 among its employees.

“We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution as our local workforce deals with the community-wide impacts of COVID-19,” Cargill said in a statement.

The meatpacker’s Dunlop Drive plant has had 57 confirmed cases. At least 37 are still active and another 50 employees are in isolation.

Guelph’s associate medical officer health said the situation is serious.

“I wish to express gratitude to the management, staff, and union at Cargill for their full and expedient cooperation in investigating and containing this outbreak,” said. Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum.

Story continues below advertisement

“As cases rise in our community, we all face the risk of outbreaks at work or school, as well as in our long-term care facilities. It will take all of us working together to contain this virus and keep our community safe.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Cargill said it’s encouraging its employees to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

“We are working closely with local health officials to ensure appropriate prevention, testing, cleaning and quarantine protocols are followed within our facilities,” the company said.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last but the company said employees will be paid for 36 hours per week as outlined in their collective agreement with the union.

To prevent food waste, Cargill said it will process nearly 1.55 million meals’ worth of protein that is currently in the facility.

1:20 Class-action lawsuit alleges Alberta meat packer failed to take COVID-19 precautions Class-action lawsuit alleges Alberta meat packer failed to take COVID-19 precautions – Jul 10, 2020

This isn’t the first Cargill plant to close in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

A Cargill plant in Alberta was once the site of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year and two employees died from the disease. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company.

Another Cargill plant south of Montreal announced closed its doors in May after at least 64 workers there tested positive.

“We care deeply about our employees and their safety,” said Jon Nash, Cargill Protein’s North American leader.

“They are everyday heroes on the frontlines of our food system. Our focus now is on continuing to keep our employees safe and getting our facility back to normal operations.”