Man charged after assault reported at downtown Hamilton men’s shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault at the Salvation Army men’s shelter in Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say officers were called out to the facility at York Boulevard and Bay Street South just after 11 p.m. following a report about a man with a weapon.

Police found a 49-year-old man with facial injuries from a “sharp-edged” weapon after an alleged altercation with a 34-year-old.

Read more: More impaired driving charges and related collisions in Hamilton in 2020

The suspect was arrested a short time later inside the shelter and taken into custody without incident. Police say a large knife was seized.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries, investigators say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the men are regulars at the shelter and that the incident was targeted.

A Hamilton-area man is facing five charges related to assault and failure to comply with probation.

1:24 Coronavirus: GTHA cases not the only concern for Ontario’s top doctor Coronavirus: GTHA cases not the only concern for Ontario’s top doctor