Crime

Man charged after assault reported at downtown Hamilton men’s shelter

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police on location at the Salvation Army men's shleter on York Boulevard on Dec. 17, 2020 following an alleged attack with a 'sharp-edge' weapon.
Hamilton police on location at the Salvation Army men's shleter on York Boulevard on Dec. 17, 2020 following an alleged attack with a 'sharp-edge' weapon. Andrew Collins

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault at the Salvation Army men’s shelter in Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say officers were called out to the facility at York Boulevard and Bay Street South just after 11 p.m. following a report about a man with a weapon.

Police found a 49-year-old man with facial injuries from a “sharp-edged” weapon after an alleged altercation with a 34-year-old.

The suspect was arrested a short time later inside the shelter and taken into custody without incident. Police say a large knife was seized.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries, investigators say.

Police believe the men are regulars at the shelter and that the incident was targeted.

A Hamilton-area man is facing five charges related to assault and failure to comply with probation.

