More impaired driving charges and related collisions in Hamilton in 2020

Hamilton police remind drivers that RIDE lanes are back for the holidays.

The service says it’s been a problematic year for impaired driving in the city, with officers laying 690 related charges, a 10 per cent increase compared with 2019.

Const. Stan Larkin says people need to take responsibility and designate a driver, call a cab or use a ride-sharing app.

He says “take a moment to have a plan, we don’t want any more tragedies in our lives.”

Police report a 77 per cent increase in impairment by drugs this year in Hamilton.

The service’s statistics also show four alcohol-related fatalities on city streets in 2020, compared with two last year, and 164 motor vehicle collisions involving drugs and alcohol, up from 152.