Crime

More charges laid in fatal Hamilton Mountain crash: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 9:03 pm
Following a joint investigation between Hamilton Police and Niagara Regional Police, a 41-year-old Hamilton man has now been charged with impaired driving.
Following a joint investigation between Hamilton Police and Niagara Regional Police, a 41-year-old Hamilton man has now been charged with impaired driving. Don Mitchell / Global News

A second person has been charged in a fatal collision on the South Mountain that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman from Hamilton in June, according to police.

Following a joint investigation between Hamilton Police and Niagara Regional Police, a 41-year-old Hamilton man has now been charged with impaired driving.

Read more: Hamilton-area woman dead after 2-vehicle collision in Mount Hope: police

The man was the lone driver of a Ford Escape that was hit by the Honda Civic carrying four people at the intersection of Airport Road and Nebo Road on June 3.

Three people in the Honda were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Previously, a 19-year-old Hamilton man was charged with impaired driving, negligence causing death and three counts of negligence causing bodily harm.

 

