Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into east Hamilton coffee shop

A man has been charged in connection with a rather rude awakening for the owners of an east Hamilton coffee shop.

Hamilton police say they were called to The Cannon, a coffee shop at the corner of Cannon and Ottawa streets, at about 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle smashing into a building.

Investigators determined that the driver of the car, who suffered only minor injuries, was impaired when his vehicle went off the road and crashed through the glass windows of the shop.

The man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The shop shared a photo of the aftermath on Instagram, with a caption that clarified no one was hurt, and that they would be giving away coffee all day on Friday.

“And we’re taking donations if you’re feeling extra friendly,” they added.

