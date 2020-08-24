Pregnant woman escapes injury after spectacular rollover crash in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a spectacular crash on the Hamilton Mountain Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police say a four-door, silver sedan that was travelling southbound lost control at the intersection of Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue.

Police say the vehicle took out a fire hydrant in front of a 7-Eleven store and rolled over onto its roof.

⁦@HamiltonPolice⁩ say no one was hurt, including the pregnant driver, after a rollover crash on the #HamOnt Mountain. We have the details in news. LISTEN: https://t.co/pL3ZUTRzgm pic.twitter.com/sS1OzOusjB — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) August 24, 2020

The crash sent debris all over the road and blocked the southbound lanes to traffic for a couple of hours.

The female driver, who is five months pregnant, was not hurt.

Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

