Pregnant woman escapes injury after spectacular rollover crash in Hamilton

Police are investigating a spectacular crash on the Hamilton Mountain Monday morning.
At around 3 a.m., police say a four-door, silver sedan that was travelling southbound lost control at the intersection of Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue.
Police say the vehicle took out a fire hydrant in front of a 7-Eleven store and rolled over onto its roof.
The crash sent debris all over the road and blocked the southbound lanes to traffic for a couple of hours.
The female driver, who is five months pregnant, was not hurt.
Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.
