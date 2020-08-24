Menu

Canada

Pregnant woman escapes injury after spectacular rollover crash in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
No one was hurt after a vehicle rolled over at Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue in Hamilton.
No one was hurt after a vehicle rolled over at Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue in Hamilton. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

Police are investigating a spectacular crash on the Hamilton Mountain Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police say a four-door, silver sedan that was travelling southbound lost control at the intersection of Upper Wellington Street and Brucedale Avenue.

Police say the vehicle took out a fire hydrant in front of a 7-Eleven store and rolled over onto its roof.

The crash sent debris all over the road and blocked the southbound lanes to traffic for a couple of hours.

The female driver, who is five months pregnant, was not hurt.

Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

