Crime

Prosecution to give closing arguments in Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 6:26 am
Click to play video 'Closing arguments begin in Toronto van attack trial' Closing arguments begin in Toronto van attack trial
WATCH ABOVE: Closing arguments begin in Toronto van attack trial.

TORONTO — The prosecution will deliver its closing arguments today at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Read more: Alek Minassian incapable of rational choice at time of Toronto van attack, defence argues

The Crown argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he was doing was wrong.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

The only issue at trial is his state of mind at the time of the killings.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack' Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack
Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack – Mar 5, 2020
