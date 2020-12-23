Month of Giving: The Calgary Food Bank needs our help

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Food Bank is preparing for its busiest Christmas season ever as well as a busy start to the New Year.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, the Calgary Food Bank had to shut down for a day to figure out the logistics of doing business in a new way and to an increasing clientele.

Many people found themselves suddenly without a pay cheque and with a quickly dwindling food supply, so they turned to the food bank.

According to Shawna Ogston of the Calgary Food Bank, demand increased at the start of the pandemic in March, evened off through the summer, and increased again in September, with an eight to 11 per cent increase every month from September to December.

This year, the food bank expects to hand out far more than the 8,500 Christmas hampers distributed in 2019. And then, the bleak months of January and February arrive.

That’s why Global Calgary chose the Calgary Food Bank to take part in our Month of Giving initiative.

The food bank can take every donated dollar and turn it into $5 worth of purchasing power to help stock the quickly dwindling supply of food in the warehouse to be ready for January and February.

Please consider donating to our Month Of Giving campaign, so our friends and neighbors don’t have to worry about putting food on the table as we ease into a hopefully brighter year in 2021.