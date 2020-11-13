Month of Giving 2020: Global Calgary partners with 4 local charities amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary is partnering with four local charities this December to help support the community during a time of crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Alberta hard, killing hundreds of people, forcing many businesses to close their doors and prompting a spike in unemployment numbers.

Due to health restrictions put in place by Alberta Health Services to slow the spread of COVID-19, Global Calgary will not be hosting our fifth annual Morning of Giving this year in the parking lot of our northeast studios.

Instead, we are using our resources to support a selection of charities that are more in need than ever before: CUPS Calgary, The Magic of Christmas, Wood’s Homes and The Calgary Food Bank.

Our reimagined campaign is called the Month of Giving.

Join Global Calgary each week in December as we feature one of the chosen four charities. It’s a chance to learn more about the great work they’re doing in our community, and the diverse needs being met by their organizations.

This December, we invite Calgarians who are able to financially, to support the Month of Giving by donating — in any amount — to one of the four featured charities.

Learn more about CUPS Calgary

CUPS Calgary and its partners assist adults and families in Calgary living with the adversity of poverty and traumatic events to become self-sufficient.

CUPS has supported its clients through the pandemic with a tech drive, online programming, health clinics, proactive mental health check-ins and food.

This December, CUPS hopes to give every client a Christmas meal along with regular food hampers — and to support clients’ children with donations of winter clothing, gift cards and gifts.

Click here donate to CUPS Calgary as part of Global Calgary’s Month of Giving.

PLEASE NOTE: In the dropdown menu under “Where did you hear about us” please select “Global TV Month of Giving.”

Learn more about The Magic of Christmas

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

The charity, which runs entirely on donations, uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations across the city on Christmas Eve.

Last year, The Magic of Christmas supported 700 families with gifts and food and expects even higher demand this year.

Click here donate to The Magic of Christmas as part of Global Calgary’s Month of Giving.

Learn more about Wood’s Homes

Wood’s Homes is a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment and support to children, youth and families with mental health needs.

In December, Wood’s Homes launches The Santa Project, which helps approximately 400 families with food and basic needs.

Demand is expected to increase as families and youth reach out for mental health support during the pandemic.

Wood’s Homes has also reached out to the city’s homeless, street youth, and families during the pandemic to bring food delivery and increased mental health supports to the community.

Click here donate to Wood’s Homes as part of Global Calgary’s Month of Giving.

Learn more about The Calgary Food Bank

The Calgary Food Bank is the city’s main charitable food hub and relies solely on support from the community. Once it addresses the food emergencies clients are facing by giving them food hampers, the food bank refers clients to partner agencies and programs for additional support.

The food bank is able to transform every dollar donated into $5 worth of food, but says demand for its services increases in November and December and continues into the new year.

In December, Christmas content will be added to food hampers so clients can enjoy a holiday meal.

Click here donate to The Calgary Food Bank as part of Global Calgary’s Month of Giving.