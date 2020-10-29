2 restaurants along 17 Avenue close their doors as COVID-19 pandemic wears on

Send this page to someone via email

Another Calgary restaurant announced it’s shutting down its 17 Avenue location due to ongoing obstacles along the popular strip.

The marketing director for 1410 World Bier Haus said the issues started last summer due to an ongoing construction project.

“The biggest thing that hurt us the most was construction on 17 (Avenue), that was really tough to get through,” Joanna Andreopoulos explained. “In the process, property taxes went up and a lot closed down around us so we were kind of left on our own up here.”

Major road and utility construction began on the roadway in 2017. The final phase of the project started up again in May 2019, leading to significant local detours.

Andreopoulos said the pandemic was the final straw for restaurant and lounge.

“We actually didn’t get to celebrate our 15th birthday because we shut down a couple weeks before our 15th birthday party,” she said.

“There’s a lot of fear right now in the restaurant industry. If we see restaurants shut down again we’re going to be really hurt.” Tweet This

This week Mill Street Brewery also announced it will be closing down at the beginning of November.

“This decision was based on two factors,” said Mill Street president Daryl Minor in a statement. “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on everyone in the hospitality sector, compounded by a location that was particularly hard hit by the loss of the Stampede and other major events.”

Industry advocates agree Calgary’s retail and entertainment district has been hit particularly hard.

“Businesses along 17 Avenue have tried to stay resilient through all the property tax increases and now COVID,” Ernie Tsu, the president of the Alberta Hospitality Association said.

“It’s just too much for them to try and hold on anymore.” Tweet This

On Wednesday, Calgary Mayor Neheed Nenshi commended the restaurant industry on how it’s been following the health guidelines throughout the pandemic.

“Restaurants and bars by and large have been doing an excellent job of managing the risk and creating good protocols,” he said.

Andreopoulos said World Bier Haus‘ two other Calgary locations are still up and running and have been doing well despite the ongoing health restrictions.

“We make sure we’re keeping our customers safe because this is our livelihood.” Tweet This

