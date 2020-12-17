Halifax police look for witness in Morris Street murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the murder of Donald Scott McKay.

McKay was the 61-year-old man who died after police were called to a residence at 5578 Morris St. in Halifax for a weapons complaint earlier this month.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 8 and found two injured men.

Both were transported to hospital but McKay later died of his injuries.

The other man, 71-year-old James Alfred MacLean, has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with McKay’s death.

Police are now looking to speak to a potential witness who may have spoken or interacted with MacLean on the south side of Morris Street near the intersection with Birmingham at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The individual is said to have a thin build and was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark toque and a non-surgical mask.

The potential witness is not a suspect in the homicide, police said, and they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.