Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police look for witness in Morris Street murder investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 7:14 pm
Click to play video 'Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide' Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide
WATCH: Halifax police have identified the victim of a homicide earlier this week in Halifax. Shocking surveillance video shows a man allegedly confessing to the killing, and asking a convenience store owner to call police. Ashley Field reports – Dec 10, 2020

Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the murder of Donald Scott McKay.

McKay was the 61-year-old man who died after police were called to a residence at 5578 Morris St. in Halifax for a weapons complaint earlier this month.

Read more: Halifax convenience store owner ‘shocked’ when customer allegedly confesses in man’s death

Officers were called to the scene at 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 8 and found two injured men.

Both were transported to hospital but McKay later died of his injuries.

The other man, 71-year-old James Alfred MacLean, has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with McKay’s death.

Click to play video '‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder' ‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder
‘I just killed a man.’: Halifax clerk shocked after customer dripping blood appears to confess to murder – Dec 10, 2020

Police are now looking to speak to a potential witness who may have spoken or interacted with MacLean on the south side of Morris Street near the intersection with Birmingham at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The individual is said to have a thin build and was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark toque and a non-surgical mask.

Read more: Man charged with second degree murder in Morris Street death

The potential witness is not a suspect in the homicide, police said, and they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderHalifax Regional PoliceSecond Degree MurderMorris StreetDonald Scott McKayJames Alfred MacleanMorris Street Homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers