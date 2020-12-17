B.C. health officials to deliver live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

The update comes as the province’s COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, with more than 250 fatalities in December alone.

While new case numbers have held relatively steady in recent weeks, the province also continues to see community outbreaks.

Fraser Health shuttered a Surrey poultry packing plant last week due to an outbreak involving at least 30 workers, and Northern Health declared a new community outbreak involving at least 15 people at the LNG Canada project in Kitimat on Thursday.

Health officials are also dealing with a community cluster of at least 60 cases at the Big White ski resort near Kelowna.

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government announced B.C.’s deficit for 2020 had grown to $13.6 billion, driven by COVID-19 relief spending.

About 73 per cent of B.C.’s 44,105 cases have recovered.