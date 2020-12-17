Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to deliver live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 3:44 pm
Click to play video 'BC Government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers' BC Government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers
BC Government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 640 new cases

The update comes as the province’s COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, with more than 250 fatalities in December alone.

Click to play video 'B.C. deficit for 2020/2021 is projected to be $13.6B' B.C. deficit for 2020/2021 is projected to be $13.6B
B.C. deficit for 2020/2021 is projected to be $13.6B

While new case numbers have held relatively steady in recent weeks, the province also continues to see community outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health shuttered a Surrey poultry packing plant last week due to an outbreak involving at least 30 workers, and Northern Health declared a new community outbreak involving at least 15 people at the LNG Canada project in Kitimat on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials are also dealing with a community cluster of at least 60 cases at the Big White ski resort near Kelowna.

Read more: B.C. mom with COVID-19 finally gets to hold newborn son after emergency C-section

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government announced B.C.’s deficit for 2020 had grown to $13.6 billion, driven by COVID-19 relief spending.

About 73 per cent of B.C.’s 44,105 cases have recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBonnie Henrybc covidbc covid briefing
Flyers
More weekly flyers