At least 30 workers infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey chicken packing plant

Health officials have closed a Surrey chicken packing plant, amid a COVID-19 outbreak that’s seen at least 30 workers test positive.

Fraser Health says it is mass testing employees of Wingtat Game Bird Packers at 9752 186 St.

“All employees at the facility have been screened, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” the health authority said in a media release.

In a statement posted to its website on Friday, Wingtat said that it had closed its Surrey facility after positive COVID-19 tests among workers.

At the time, the company said it was working with Fraser Health and the Canada Food Inspection Agency on a plan to resume regular operations safely.

The company added that its main office and Richmond packing plant were unaffected.

Fraser Health says there is no evidence that food is a vector of transmission for COVID-19, but that people should always handle and cook raw meat carefully and wash their hands with soap and water.

British Columbia saw health officials close several poultry processing plants in the spring during the first wave of COVID-19.

Officials at the time said that some workers had been coming to work sick.