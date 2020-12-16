Menu

At least 30 workers infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey chicken packing plant

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths' B.C. officials report 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
B.C. officials report 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Health officials have closed a Surrey chicken packing plant, amid a COVID-19 outbreak that’s seen at least 30 workers test positive.

Fraser Health says it is mass testing employees of Wingtat Game Bird Packers at 9752 186 St.

“All employees at the facility have been screened, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” the health authority said in a media release.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. poultry plant shows it’s ‘irresponsible’ to work sick: B.C. premier

In a statement posted to its website on Friday, Wingtat said that it had closed its Surrey facility after positive COVID-19 tests among workers.

At the time, the company said it was working with Fraser Health and the Canada Food Inspection Agency on a plan to resume regular operations safely.

Click to play video 'Growing concerns about COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver poultry processing plant' Growing concerns about COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver poultry processing plant
Growing concerns about COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver poultry processing plant – Apr 22, 2020

The company added that its main office and Richmond packing plant were unaffected.

Fraser Health says there is no evidence that food is a vector of transmission for COVID-19, but that people should always handle and cook raw meat carefully and wash their hands with soap and water.

Read more: ‘Megascale’ slaughterhouses, meat-packing plants put beef industry at risk: report

British Columbia saw health officials close several poultry processing plants in the spring during the first wave of COVID-19.

Officials at the time said that some workers had been coming to work sick.

