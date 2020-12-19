Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa over the holidays in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The list of what’s open and what’s closed in Ottawa over Christmas, New Year’s Day and the intervening holidays is bound to look a bit different in 2020.

Ottawa residents have been advised by the local public health unit to stick to their households over the holidays this year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa will also be under the orange-restrict zone of Ontario’s coronavirus reopening framework, putting certain restrictions on the businesses and holiday gatherings in the city.

Here’s a list of what you can expect from the city, stores and service providers to close out 2020.

Food and drink

Grocery stores and department stores like Walmart and Costco are powering down for Christmas Day and reopening on Boxing Day. Hours vary by location.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Most LCBOs will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, though check the liquor retailer’s website for specific store hours.

The Beer Store will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Christmas Day.

The following Beer Stores locations in Ottawa will reopen on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

499 Terry Fox Dr.

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St. W.

The Beer Store will also close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, remaining closed on the first day of 2021.

Shopping

Ottawa’s major shopping malls are open Christmas Eve (last-minute shoppers take note), closed Christmas Day and open once again on Boxing Day. Call any independent businesses for their store hours. Contact a specific drug store for their hours.

The Rideau Centre:

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre:

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place d’Orléans:

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre:

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets:

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Looking for a way to kill time over the holidays? This is where things get tricky.

Due to current restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ottawa residents are limited in how they can spend their time and how many people they can spend it with.

Restaurants, for example, are limited to tables of four — preferably within your own household only — and must stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m., closing fully by 10 p.m.

Restrictions on businesses limiting the number of people allowed inside have held back multiplex chains such as Cineplex and Landmark from reopening their cinemas in Ottawa.

Anyone with a hankering to hit the movies over the holidays can still go to Cine Starz at the St. Laurent Mall and Place D’Orléans locations or the Mayfair Theatre.

Visit the ByTowne Cinema for one last flick before the cherished independent theatre closes permanently on Dec. 31.

Most museums remain a reliable holiday escape. One notable exception is the Canadian History Museum, which has been forced to close over the holidays due to stricter COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau, Que.

While all municipal museums and galleries are closed over the holidays, the Rink of Dreams at city hall will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting.

Check out a full list of local museum operating hours below. Assume regular operating hours unless otherwise listed.

Canadian War Museum:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canadian Museum of Nature:

Dec. 24-25: Closed

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

Special seasonal openings on Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 28-29.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum:

Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Special seasonal openings on Dec. 29-30.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Special seasonal openings from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3.

Canada Science and Technology Museum:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special seasonal openings on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29

National Gallery of Canada:

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26-27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 28-29: Closed

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Transit

Holiday service runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 at OC Transpo.

Transit routes will be affected as follows during the holidays:

Dec. 21-24: Reduced weekday schedule

Dec. 25: Sunday schedule

Dec. 26: Saturday schedule, with extra service on busy routes

Dec. 27: Saturday schedule

Dec. 29-31: Reduced weekday schedule

Jan. 1: Sunday schedule

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Service on Ottawa buses and light rail will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

OC Transpo encourages residents to celebrate the season only with members of their immediate household.

Holiday hours for OC Transpo’s customer service centre at the Rideau Centre are as follows:

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Holiday hours for OC Transpo’s customer service line are as follows:

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City services

The City of Ottawa’s service centres at 110 Laurier Ave. W. and at Ben Franklin Place will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season. Check the recreation drop-in activities section for public swimming, fitness and public skating schedules.

All municipal child-care services will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1; branches will close early at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and on Dec. 31.

Trash pickup

There will be no curbside or multi-residential garbage, recycling or compost pickups on Dec. 25 or on Jan. 1. All scheduled Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturday over the holidays.

Similarly, the Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, reopening the following days.

Christmas trees will be picked up on your household’s regular garbage day, but the city asks that all decorations be removed from the tree before disposal.

COVID-19 testing centres

Ottawa’s COVID-19 assessment centres will operate on adjusted schedules over the holidays.

The Moodie Care Clinic will be closed Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan 2 and 3.

The Heron Care Clinic will be closed Dec. 23 to 27 and Jan. 1 to 3.

The Ray Friel Care Clinic will be closed on Dec. 25.

The Brewer Arena and CHEO Assessment Centre:

Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) on Dec. 24, 26, 27 and 31 and Jan. 2-3

Shortened days (8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m., Brewer adult assessment centre only) on Dec. 28-31

National Arts Centre drive-thru testing centre:

Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Shortened day (8 a.m to 4 p.m.) Dec. 24 and Dec. 31

McNabb Community Centre:

Closed: Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-3

Shortened days (10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Dec. 24 and Dec. 31

Other Ottawa Public Health services

The supervised consumption site at 179 Clarence St. will be closed from Dec. 25 to 28 and Jan. 1 to 3. The program’s mobile van will be closed on Dec. 24 but will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3.

OPH’s sexual health clinic and satellite clinics will be closed from Dec. 24 to 28 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. The clinic will be open for appointments on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed for general calls on Dec. 25, Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

OPH’s COVID-19 phone line at 613-580-6744 will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 and 26, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1.

The St. Laurent dental clinic will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

OPH’s baby helpline is closed on Dec. 25, 26 and 28 and on Jan. 1.

