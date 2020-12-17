Menu

Education

New Brunswick reports COVID-19 case at school in Perth-Andover

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 2:40 pm
New Brunswick has reported a confirmed COVID-19 case connected to Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, N.B.
New Brunswick has reported a confirmed COVID-19 case connected to Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, N.B. Google Maps

New Brunswick say a single case of COVID-19 has also been tied to the Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, N.B.

The school community has been notified and students will learn from home for the remainder of the week.

Read more: N.B. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 as residents urged to follow restrictions over the holidays

Health officials stressed that no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school.

Close contacts will be contacted by the province’s public health department.

Staff at Sackville nursing home will be among the first in N.B. to get the COVID-19 vaccine

If parents or students are not contacted then they have not been identified as a close contact.

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickPerth-Andoverhealth officialsSouthern Victoria High School
