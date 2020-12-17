New Brunswick reports COVID-19 case at school in Perth-Andover

New Brunswick say a single case of COVID-19 has also been tied to the Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, N.B.
The school community has been notified and students will learn from home for the remainder of the week.
Health officials stressed that no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school.
Close contacts will be contacted by the province’s public health department.
Staff at Sackville nursing home will be among the first in N.B. to get the COVID-19 vaccine
If parents or students are not contacted then they have not been identified as a close contact.View link »
