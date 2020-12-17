Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s COVID-19 case count rose by 52 on Thursday as the province set another daily record for new coronavirus cases.

The nation’s capital has now seen 9,211 cases of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 379 of those cases currently considered active.

Another person with COVID-19 has died in Ottawa, raising the city’s coronavirus death toll to 388.

Ontario, meanwhile, set a single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday with an increase of 2,432 COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario Hospital Association is calling on the province to implement a four-week lockdown in all public health units with an infection rate of 40/100,000 population or higher.

Ottawa’s coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 residents currently stands at 28.9, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently 23 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of whom is in intensive care.

One new coronavirus outbreak has been declared in Ottawa at the Glebe Centre long-term care home, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 22 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa.

Elsewhere on Thursday, OPH announced a new self-isolation site will open on Monday for anyone needing a safe place to isolate after testing positive for the virus.

