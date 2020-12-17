Ontario reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases setting another one-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,432 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday — marking a new single-day record to date for the second time this week — bringing the provincial total to 148,967.

Thursday’s case count is the third consecutive day that cases are above 2,000 after 2,139 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, and 2,275 cases on Tuesday (the previous daily record).

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 737 cases were recorded in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex,142 in Hamilton and 104 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,058 as 23 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 919 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 13 from the previous day), with 263 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 172 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 15).

The government said 58,178 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 78,631 tests that need results. A total of 7,166,667 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 2,432 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 58,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex County and 142 in Hamilton. There are 2,009 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, 127,425 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,009 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 17,484, up from the previous day at 17,084, and up from last Thursday at 16,089.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

72,990 people are male — an increase of 1,180 cases.

75,062 people are female — an increase of 1,224 cases.

18,918 people are 19 and under — an increase of 355 cases.

54,506 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 886 cases.

42,678 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 674 cases.

21,389 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 357 cases.

11,448 people are 80 and over — an increase of 156 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,446 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of four deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 140 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 819 active cases among long-term care residents and 827 active cases among staff — up by 91 cases and up by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 7,016 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,884 among students and 1,037 among staff (1,095 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 170 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,519 cases reported among students and 300 cases among staff (seven individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,826 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 955 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Twenty-two schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated. The province notes that all schools in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are all currently closed for in-person classes.

There have been a total of 1,188 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 29 (12 child cases and 17 staff cases.) Out of 5,251 child care centres in Ontario, 237 currently have cases and 53 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday’s, numbers are included from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

