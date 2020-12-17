Donations to Calgary Christmas kettle campaign ‘desperately needed’: Salvation Army

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army is at risk of not reaching the fundraising goal set for its 2020 Christmas kettle campaign, and says donations are “desperately needed.”

With just a week left before the annual campaign wraps up for the season, the Salvation Army announced on Thursday that it’s only at 40 per cent of the $1 million it hoped to raise.

“We’ve had a number of setbacks this year due to increased safety precautions with COVID-19,” Maj. Al Hoeft said in a news release. “There have been fewer kettle locations available to us, and now we are without our kettle volunteers which has really affected our donations.”

Without volunteers, the kettles can only accept electronic donations and not cash, Hoeft said.

Unmanned kettles are out where permitted and are outfitted with tiptap, which allows donors to donate $5 at a time (up to 10 times) on their debit or credit cards, and QR codes that go directly to a donation website.

“This campaign is vital to helping Calgary’s most vulnerable get through these tough times, and this final stretch means everything,” Hoeft said.

“Every single donation matters and can help change someone’s life.” Tweet This

Hoeft said all Christmas kettle donations stay local to support The Salvation Army’s year-round social services, including Christmas assistance, toys and food hampers, shelter and housing programs, hot meals, ESL classes and school supplies.

For those who can’t get to a kettle, they can donate online at FillTheKettle.com, by phoning 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by mailing in their donations.

People can also text HOPEYYC to 30333 to make a $5, $10 or $20 donation.