Salvation Army introduces digital donations for 2020 Christmas kettle campaign

The Salvation Army has introduced new touchless giving options to make it easier than ever for Calgarians to donate to the organization’s annual kettle campaign.

The new digital donations also help curb the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the amount of physical touch and handling of cash associated with contributing to the Christmas-time campaign.

Digital tap machines will be found at most kettle locations throughout Calgary, according to The Salvation Army.

“Just tap your debit or credit card on the $5 square (up to 10 times) without physically touching the kettle,” a news release explained.

Kettle locations without the new tap machines may still have a regular debit/credit machine to help people donate.

Another way to donate is by texting HOPEYYC to 30333 to make a $5, $10 or $20 donation.

Lastly, you can also donate online by visiting FillTheKettle.com.

“By offering these touchless giving options, we hope everyone who is able can still make a kettle donation this year,” The Salvation Army’s Maj. Al Hoeft said.

“This campaign is probably one of the most important in the 133 years we’ve been serving Calgary.

“There’s a lot of people hurting out there, and we have a lot of work to do to help them.” Tweet This

The Salvation Army says all kettle donations stay local and fund year-round programs that help the city’s most vulnerable residents.