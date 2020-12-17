Menu

Crime

Parry Sound, Ont., resident charged with attempted murder

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 2:28 pm
According to investigators, the victim was seriously injured and is recovering at a local hospital.
According to investigators, the victim was seriously injured and is recovering at a local hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 39-year-old Parry Sound, Ont., resident has been charged with attempted murder following a weapons call early Wednesday morning, OPP say.

Police were called to a Bowes Street residence at about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

Read more: 4 charged in drug investigation in Parry Sound, Ont.

According to investigators, the victim was seriously injured and is recovering at a local hospital.

Leslie Pegahmagabow, 39, from Parry Sound, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, mischief, assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

