Kelowna man facing attempted murder charge following violent Halloween attack has an extensive criminal record connected to violence

A Kelowna man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a violent Halloween attack in front of a busy fitness facility. Police were called to the parking lot area of the H2O Centre Saturday evening, where a man sustained serious injuries. It didn’t take long for police to make an arrest thanks in part to a blood trail that led police to a suspect. We warn you that some of the bloody video in this story may be disturbing to some. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.