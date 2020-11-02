Violent Halloween assault leads to attempted murder charge in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Story contains a graphic image. Discretion is advised.

It was a bloody scene in Kelowna, B.C., on Halloween night, but the horror was very real.

Kelowna RCMP confirm a local man is facing a charge of attempted murder after another man was violently assaulted.

Jesse Pez, 30, is accused of carrying out the attack in front of the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive on Oct. 31 just after 5:30 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old Kelowna man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he received medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning. Global News

The suspect was located and arrested at a home a few blocks away, police said.

RCMP have not confirmed if the assault was targeted, if the victim and suspect were known to each other, or if the incident involved a stabbing.

1:07 98 days in jail for pepper spray assault on Kelowna teens 98 days in jail for pepper spray assault on Kelowna teens

Pez has been remanded in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Police remained tight-lipped about the assault for more than 72 hours, despite the incident occurring in a very public place outside the popular recreation centre.

RCMP have yet to release information about a bloody assault in #Kelowna on Saturday night. Police officers have descended on a home at 685 Old Meadows Rd. where bloody handprints are visible on the exterior near the entryway as well as a pumpkin. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/0FvIVdYpWU — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 1, 2020

Extensive blood splatter could be seen on the concrete sidewalk of the BC Transit loop near the building.

The trail of blood continued to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.

Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser is on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road. Global News

A secondary location was also being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tape could be seen around a home at 685 Old Meadows Rd. and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the one-storey home.

2:06 COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

What appeared to be at least three bloody handprints could be seen on the exterior of the home near the entranceway, as well as a pumpkin and garbage bins.

The home is less than one kilometre away from the Gordon Drive crime scene.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300