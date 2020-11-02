Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Violent Halloween assault leads to attempted murder charge in Kelowna, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 2:01 pm
Blood splatter, police tape and evidence markers were visible on the concrete near the H2O fitness centre in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday.
Blood splatter, police tape and evidence markers were visible on the concrete near the H2O fitness centre in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday. Global News

Warning: Story contains a graphic image. Discretion is advised.

It was a bloody scene in Kelowna, B.C., on Halloween night, but the horror was very real.

Kelowna RCMP confirm a local man is facing a charge of attempted murder after another man was violently assaulted.

Jesse Pez, 30, is accused of carrying out the attack in front of the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive on Oct. 31 just after 5:30 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old Kelowna man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Police tight-lipped on bloody crime scene in Kelowna, B.C.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he received medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement
Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning.
Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning. Global News

The suspect was located and arrested at a home a few blocks away, police said.

RCMP have not confirmed if the assault was targeted, if the victim and suspect were known to each other, or if the incident involved a stabbing.

Click to play video '98 days in jail for pepper spray assault on Kelowna teens' 98 days in jail for pepper spray assault on Kelowna teens
98 days in jail for pepper spray assault on Kelowna teens

Pez has been remanded in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 2.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police remained tight-lipped about the assault for more than 72 hours, despite the incident occurring in a very public place outside the popular recreation centre.

Extensive blood splatter could be seen on the concrete sidewalk of the BC Transit loop near the building.

Read more: Kelowna, Central Okanagan ranked 4th in nationwide crime severity report

The trail of blood continued to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.

Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser is on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road.
Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser is on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road. Global News

A secondary location was also being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tape could be seen around a home at 685 Old Meadows Rd. and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the one-storey home.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged' COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged
COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

What appeared to be at least three bloody handprints could be seen on the exterior of the home near the entranceway, as well as a pumpkin and garbage bins.

The home is less than one kilometre away from the Gordon Drive crime scene.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelowna Crimekelowna assaultbloody crime sceneH2O centre assault KelownaKelowna bloody crime sceneKelowna Halloween assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers