Halloween attack suspect back behind bars in Kelowna

A 30-year-old Kelowna man charged with attempted murder on Halloween night is back behind bars.

Kelowna RCMP say Jesse Pez was arrested on Dec. 12 in the 2000 block of Ethel Street.

It’s alleged Pez breached two conditions from his probation on a conditional sentence for assaulting a police officer in 2019.

The Kelowna man appeared in court on the new charges on Monday, with two new charges of assault added to his appearance.

The assault charges stem from an incident in Lake Country on Sept. 17, but RCMP will not release details of the incident now that the matter is before the courts.

Pez was originally arrested Oct. 31 near Kelowna’s H2O Centre, a public pool and fitness facility on Gordon Drive, after police followed a trail of blood and witness information about a violent assault suspect.

The victim sustained serious injuries during the late afternoon attack on the sidewalk outside the H2O Centre, but survived.

RCMP said the victim and accused knew each other.

Pez remains in custody on the newest allegations and will appear before a judge again on Tuesday.