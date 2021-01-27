Menu

Crime

Charges stayed against Kelowna man accused in Halloween attack

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 4:49 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna man facing attempted murder charge following violent Halloween attack has an extensive criminal record connected to violence' Kelowna man facing attempted murder charge following violent Halloween attack has an extensive criminal record connected to violence
Kelowna man facing attempted murder charge following violent Halloween attack has an extensive criminal record connected to violence – Nov 2, 2020

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image. Discretion is advised.

The Kelowna man accused of attempted murder last Halloween has had the charge against him stayed.

That means the Crown has ended the prosecution for the matter, although they may restart it within one year of the stay.

Read more: Halloween attack suspect back behind bars in Kelowna

RCMP arrested Jesse Pez for the assault of a 23-year-old local man in front of the H20 fitness centre on Gordon Drive on Oct. 31.

Heavy blood splatter could be seen outside the fitness centre on the sidewalk.

Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning.
Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning. Global News

Police said at the time that Pez was found at a home a few blocks away.

Story continues below advertisement

“Subsequently, a report to Crown counsel was submitted for charge approval,” BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said in an email.

“After reviewing the available evidence, the Crown counsel with conduct of the file concluded that the charge assessment standard for proceeding with criminal charges was not met.”

Under the assessment guidelines, charges will only be approved or continued where the Crown is satisfied that the evidence gathered by police provides a substantial likelihood of conviction and the prosecution is in the public interest, McLaughlin said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaHalloweenAttempted MurderAttackAggravated AssaultCharges StayedCharges droppedKelowna Manjesse pez
