David Sidoo, B.C. businessman charged in U.S. college admissions scam, released from prison

B.C. businessman David Sidoo has been released from U.S. prison Thursday.

The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days after pleading guilty for his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal. He was serving his time at a federal institution somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

He entered prison on Sept. 23.

Prosecutors alleged Sidoo paid admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer two installments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in March 2019, but changed his plea a year later.

When he appeared in court via video link on July 15, he apologized and told the judge he felt “deeply ashamed” of what he did.

“I make no excuses. I broke the law. I pled guilty to a crime and now I must pay for my actions,” Sidoo said.

The judge said he displayed an “unbelievable lack of integrity, morality and common sense” in trying to cheat his sons’ way into prestigious universities.

His Order of B.C. was also revoked, and his name has been removed from the University of British Columbia’s football stadium.

Upon returning to Canada, Sidoo will have to quarantine for 14 days under the Quarantine Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

