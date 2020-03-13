Menu

UBC to remove David Sidoo’s name from football field after guilty plea

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 4:08 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 4:09 pm
A well-known businessman and philanthropist from British Columbia faces fresh allegations in a new indictment filed in a college bribery scandal unfolding in the United States. David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his federal court hearing in Boston, Friday, March 15, 2019.
A well-known businessman and philanthropist from British Columbia faces fresh allegations in a new indictment filed in a college bribery scandal unfolding in the United States. David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his federal court hearing in Boston, Friday, March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Boston Globe, Jonathan Wiggs

The University of British Columbia (UBC) says David Sidoo, the Vancouver businessman who pleaded guilty to participating in the U.S. college admissions cheating scheme, has asked for his name be removed from the university’s football stadium.

UBC spokesperson Kurt Heinrich said the school has agreed to remove the signage at Sidoo Field at Thunderbird Stadium.

The school’s naming committee met on Thursday and recommended that the sign be removed. Sidoo’s request to have his name removed has “expedited the process,” Heinrich said.

READ MORE: Surrey, B.C., mom pleads guilty to bribing coach $400K in U.S. college admissions scandal

Sidoo, 60, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud conspiracy charge in Boston federal court on Friday.

Sidoo agreed to a sentence that includes 90 days in prison and a US$250,000 fine, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Story continues below advertisement
Sidoo had been charged with mail and wire fraud and participation in a money-laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Sidoo paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer two installments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SAT test for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

READ MORE: B.C. man charged in college admissions scandal wanted to pay for other fake tests: prosecutors

Sidoo is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15, 2020.

Sidoo is a former CFL player who later found business success in the energy sector. In recent years, Sidoo became a benefactor of the UBC football team.

Heinrich says the removal of the sign will occur in the next few weeks.

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Richard Zussman and Simon Little

