Vancouver businessman David Sidoo expected to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Vancouver businessman David Sidoo is set to plead guilty to a charge he faces in connection with the U.S. college admissions scandal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that Sidoo has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is expected to enter his plea in a Boston court on March 13.

According to the documents, the U.S. attorney and defendant agree that a reasonable sentence would include 90 days of incarceration, 12 months of supervised release and a fine of US$250,000.

Sidoo has been charged with mail and wire fraud and participation in a money-laundering conspiracy. He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege Sidoo paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer two instalments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Simon Little