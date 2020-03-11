Menu

Crime

Vancouver businessman David Sidoo expected to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 12:36 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 12:37 pm
David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his U.S. federal court hearing on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston.
David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his U.S. federal court hearing on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Boston Globe--Jonathan Wiggs

Vancouver businessman David Sidoo is set to plead guilty to a charge he faces in connection with the U.S. college admissions scandal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that Sidoo has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is expected to enter his plea in a Boston court on March 13.

According to the documents, the U.S. attorney and defendant agree that a reasonable sentence would include 90 days of incarceration, 12 months of supervised release and a fine of US$250,000.

READ MORE: Surrey, B.C., mom pleads guilty to bribing coach $400K in U.S. college admissions scandal

Sidoo has been charged with mail and wire fraud and participation in a money-laundering conspiracy. He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege Sidoo paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer two instalments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

Story continues below advertisement
More to come.

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Simon Little

