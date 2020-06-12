B.C. businessman David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. over college admissions scandal

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. businessman David Sidoo has had his Order of B.C. rescinded.

It’s the first time in British Columbia’s history the province has taken away someone’s Order of B.C.

Sidoo, an investment banker, was awarded for his philanthropy on July 26, 2016.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a U.S. federal court on March 13, 2020.

2:10 B.C. Businessman David Sidoo to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions’ scandal B.C. Businessman David Sidoo to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions’ scandal

According to court documents, the U.S. attorney and Sidoo agreed a reasonable sentence would include 90 days of incarceration, 12 months of supervised release and a fine of US$250,000. He has not been sentenced yet.

The Order of B.C. is awarded to people “who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the Province or elsewhere”.

Sidoo previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege Sidoo paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer two installments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those in order to get them accepted into U.S. colleges.

In March, soon after his guilty plea, Sidoo asked for his name be removed from the UBC football stadium. A former football player himself, Sidoo has been a major supporter of the program.

In the 30-year history of the Order of B.C., no one has had their membership in the order revoked.

The Order of B.C. has clear rules prescribed in the Provincial Symbols and Honours Act over how an honour could be revoked. A member could resign from the order by giving written notice of his or her intention to resign, signed by the member.

The Chancellor of the Order could terminate a person’s membership in the order on the recommendation of the advisory council, and with the approval of the executive council.

Sidoo must now immediately return the insignia of the order that was presented to him.