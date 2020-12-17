Orillia Transit fare set to increase in January 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia Transit fare will increase by 10 cents, from $2.60 to $2.70, beginning in January 2021 as a result of upgrades that have been made to the city’s system over recent years.

There will also be changes to bulk Orillia Transit ticket fees.

“This year, we added 11 bicycle racks to the buses to encourage and promote active transportation, three new shelters, additional concrete pads at bus stops to help with winter maintenance and accessibility and will soon introduce a new Smart Pay system,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“As part of this continuous improvement, we are increasing fares slightly. Transit service is still subsidized to a large degree by the municipality, and the small increase to the transit user is still very competitive with other similar transit services.”

Orillia Transit’s smart pay fare system launches in 2021 and will allow riders to pay with a loadable smart card.

Officials say the new system will make it easier for people to move between Orillia Transit and Simcoe County’s LINX service.

“The investments in Orillia Transit to date have resulted in a better rider experience, improved capacities and better schedule adherence,” Orillia’s construction and transit manager, Jeff Hunter, said in a statement.

An annual rate increase was approved by Orillia council, as part of the 2020 budget process, to continue upgrading and maintaining the city’s transit service.

