Orillia, Ont., to receive funding from feds for transit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 12:46 pm
The money will go toward replacing some buses, a new transit terminal and shelters, a smart pay system, and security cameras and bike racks on buses. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Orillia, Ont., will receive about $6.1 million from the federal government for its local transit system.

The money will go toward replacing some buses, a new transit terminal and shelters, a smart pay system, and security cameras and bike racks on buses.

Sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation to Hydro One closes

“The improvements we are able to make in Orillia’s transit system as a result of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan will result in enhanced safety, access, convenience, comfort and efficiency of our transit system,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan is funded by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Ontario announced about $5 million in funding for Orillia through the program in August 2019, while Orillia’s contribution is about $4 million.

Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland
