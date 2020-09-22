Orillia, Ont., to receive funding from feds for transit

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Orillia, Ont., will receive about $6.1 million from the federal government for its local transit system.

The money will go toward replacing some buses, a new transit terminal and shelters, a smart pay system, and security cameras and bike racks on buses.

Read more: Sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation to Hydro One closes

“The improvements we are able to make in Orillia’s transit system as a result of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan will result in enhanced safety, access, convenience, comfort and efficiency of our transit system,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan is funded by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Ontario announced about $5 million in funding for Orillia through the program in August 2019, while Orillia’s contribution is about $4 million.

Story continues below advertisement

3:09 Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland