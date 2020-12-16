B.C. mom with COVID-19 finally gets to hold newborn son after emergency C-section

It was a day the McIntosh family could only dream about.
After having to deliver her baby by emergency C-section in mid-November while sedated and on a ventilator due to an aggressive case of COVID-19, Gillian McIntosh finally got to hold her newborn son.
The 37-year-old mom, who remains in the ICU at Abbotsford Hospital, was eased out of sedation late last week, weaned off the ventilator and returned a negative COVID-19 test.
Then on the weekend, Gillian was finally introduced to her son, Travis Len.
She continues to need critical care monitoring but the family said, via the GoFundMe page, that she remains stable.
Once she is ready she will be able to move to another unit but there’s no way of knowing at this time how long she will be in hospital, the family said.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Gillian went to the hospital complaining of breathing problems, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 6.
Comments