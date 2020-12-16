Menu

Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash in southeast Calgary

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 9:25 pm
Police are looking for information after a serious accident in Calgary's northeast left one woman dead.
CREDIT: City of Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a crash that killed a 72-year-old woman last Wednesday and asking anyone with information to come forward.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9, police rushed to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and 85 Avenue S.E.

According to investigators, the woman was turning left from 85 Avenue S.E. onto southbound Blackfoot Trail S.E. when her Subaru Forester was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Police allege that the driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, drove through a red light heading north on Blackfoot Trail S.E.

Trending Stories

Both vehicles had extensive damage and the woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

