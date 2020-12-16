Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a crash that killed a 72-year-old woman last Wednesday and asking anyone with information to come forward.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9, police rushed to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and 85 Avenue S.E.

According to investigators, the woman was turning left from 85 Avenue S.E. onto southbound Blackfoot Trail S.E. when her Subaru Forester was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Police allege that the driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, drove through a red light heading north on Blackfoot Trail S.E.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and the woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

