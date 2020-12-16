B.C. reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 640 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, along with 640 new cases of the new coronavirus.

Of B.C.’s 692 COVID-19 deaths, 251 have occurred in December alone.

In a written statement Wednesday, health officials said 362 people were in hospital, 91 of them in critical or intensive care.

The update also included one new statistic: Vaccinations. Officials said 409 doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered to front-line health-care workers on Tuesday.

“Starting next week, the province will receive weekly vaccine deliveries for clinics in every health region throughout the province. Specific timing will be provided once confirmed,” the statement said.

2:51 Federal government rolls out dry run with the Moderna vaccine Federal government rolls out dry run with the Moderna vaccine

Ninety-eight of the B.C.’s new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 399 were in the Fraser Health region.

Five were in the Island Health region, 91 in the Interior Health region and 47 were in the Northern Health region.

There were 9,950 active cases, while another 10,538 people were isolating due to exposure.

There was one new health-care facility outbreak at Sunrise of Vancouver. Outbreaks at Sun Pointe Village, Gateway Lodge and the University Hospital of Northern BC were all declared over.

About 73 per cent of B.C.’s 44,105 cases have recovered.

0:52 Interior Health declares cluster of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort Interior Health declares cluster of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort