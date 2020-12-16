N.B. reports 8 new cases, 51 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the province’s number of active cases increases.

The province’s health officials say there are now 51 active cases, four more than what was reported on Tuesday.

Officials say one of the eight new cases is located in the Moncton region.

It is a case that has been traced to an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 and is related to international travel.

There are five new cases in the Fredericton region.

Two of those individuals are under the age of 19, one is between the age of 20 and 29 and two are between the ages of 30 and 39.

Officials say three of the cases in the Fredericton region are close contacts of previously-confirmed cases. One is related to international travel and one is under investigation.

The final two cases reported on Wednesday are located in the Edmundston zone.

They include an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 and the ages of 30 and 39. Both are close contacts of a previously-reported case.

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Miramichi on Tuesday.

New Brunswick will administer the doses of the vaccine to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Health officials say there have now been 567 cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, 507 of which have recovered.

There have been eight deaths.

Officials say three patients are hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care.

The province has conducted 142,228 tests since the beginning of the pandemic

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.