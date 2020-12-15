New Brunswick reports single new case of COVID-19 as first doses of vaccine arrive

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the first doses of the vaccine arrived in the province.

The province says the new case is an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 in the Edmundston region. The source of the case is under investigation.

Officials say there are now 47 active cases in New Brunswick.

Health officials have also confirmed that the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Miramichi on Tuesday.

New Brunswick will administer the doses of the vaccine to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

There have now been 559 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, 503 of which have recovered.

Three patients have been hospitalized and two are currently in intensive care.

New Brunswick has recorded eight coronavirus-related deaths.

The province has conducted 141,282 tests since the beginning of the pandemic

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.