Crime

New Brunswick reports single new case of COVID-19 as first doses of vaccine arrive

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 1:28 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada continuing negotiation on delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine' Coronavirus: Canada continuing negotiation on delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand on Tuesday provided an update on the status of Health Canada approval on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

New Brunswick has reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the first doses of the vaccine arrived in the province.

The province says the new case is an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 in the Edmundston region. The source of the case is under investigation.

Read more: Atlantic Canada still waiting for first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

Officials say there are now 47 active cases in New Brunswick.

Health officials have also confirmed that the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Miramichi on Tuesday.

New Brunswick will administer the doses of the vaccine to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

There have now been 559 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, 503 of which have recovered.

Click to play video 'Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery' Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery
Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery

Three patients have been hospitalized and two are currently in intensive care.

New Brunswick has recorded eight coronavirus-related deaths.

The province has conducted 141,282 tests since the beginning of the pandemic

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 VaccineNew Brunswick COVID-19atlantic bubbleMIRAMICHIEdmundstonPfizer BioNTechMiramichi Regional Hospital
