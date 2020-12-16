Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver stabbing victim dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 12:30 pm
Vancouver police on scene of a suspicious death in this file photo.
Vancouver police on scene of a suspicious death in this file photo. Global News

There has been another homicide in Vancouver, police confirmed Wednesday.

The victim, who witnesses told Global News appeared to be in his 70s, was stabbed near East 12th Avenue and Kingsway on Tuesday evening.

The man was rushed to hospital, police said, but succumbed to his injuries.

This is Vancouver’s 19th homicide of the year.

Click to play video 'Battle over budget for Vancouver Police' Battle over budget for Vancouver Police
Battle over budget for Vancouver Police

Read more: 19-year-old man shot dead in East Vancouver in city’s 18th homicide of 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Last Friday, a 19-year-old man was shot dead in the city’s 18th homicide of the year.

The victim, who was found with gunshot wounds in the area of East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street, has been identified as local resident Amar Najat Jalal.

Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive him.

Click to play video 'Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime' Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime
Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime – Nov 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver homicideHomicide TeamVancouver homicide 20202020 homicides VancouverVancouver 10th homicide 2020Vancouver 19th homicideVancouver police homicides stats
Flyers
More weekly flyers