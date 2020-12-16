Vancouver stabbing victim dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There has been another homicide in Vancouver, police confirmed Wednesday.

The victim, who witnesses told Global News appeared to be in his 70s, was stabbed near East 12th Avenue and Kingsway on Tuesday evening.

The man was rushed to hospital, police said, but succumbed to his injuries.

This is Vancouver’s 19th homicide of the year.

1:53 Battle over budget for Vancouver Police Battle over budget for Vancouver Police

Story continues below advertisement

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Last Friday, a 19-year-old man was shot dead in the city’s 18th homicide of the year.

The victim, who was found with gunshot wounds in the area of East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street, has been identified as local resident Amar Najat Jalal.

Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive him.

1:56 Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime – Nov 9, 2020