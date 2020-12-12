East Vancouver neighbourhood behind police tape, homicide detectives investigating

Vancouver police say homicide detectives are investigating after an incident in East Vancouver Friday night.
An area near East 4th Avenue and Cassiar Street remained behind a police cordon Saturday, as police canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses.
Police descended on the scene around 9 p.m. Friday, taping off a crime scene covering several blocks.
Neighbours described arriving home to find a burned-out truck in front of their home.
A tarp was laid out covering something in the middle of the road, and a forensics team was on-site investigating Friday night.
Global News cameras captured the sound of a woman yelling “that’s my son” at the scene.
Forensics investigators were also seen.
Police are expected to release more information Saturday afternoon.
