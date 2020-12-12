Menu

Crime

East Vancouver neighbourhood behind police tape, homicide detectives investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Police tape off an area of an East Vancouver neighbourhood on Friday night.
Police tape off an area of an East Vancouver neighbourhood on Friday night. Global News

Vancouver police say homicide detectives are investigating after an incident in East Vancouver Friday night.

An area near East 4th Avenue and Cassiar Street remained behind a police cordon Saturday, as police canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses.

Read more: Man charged in terrifying East Vancouver machete incident

Police descended on the scene around 9 p.m. Friday, taping off a crime scene covering several blocks.

Neighbours described arriving home to find a burned-out truck in front of their home.

Click to play video 'Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver' Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver
Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver – Oct 19, 2020

A tarp was laid out covering something in the middle of the road, and a forensics team was on-site investigating Friday night.

Global News cameras captured the sound of a woman yelling “that’s my son” at the scene.

Read more: VPD says new neighbourhood response team fields 300 calls, seizes 34 weapons in 11 days

Forensics investigators were also seen.

Police are expected to release more information Saturday afternoon.

