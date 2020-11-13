VPD says new neighbourhood response team fields 300 calls, seizes 34 weapons in 11 days

Send this page to someone via email

A new neighbourhood response team has fielded hundreds of calls in its first 11 days, Vancouver police said Friday.

The team, which police say was formed in response to growing concerns over crime in the city, has already responded to 300 calls and seized 34 weapons.

In one incident, a man was stopped on a bike who was not wearing a helmet. The bike turned out to be stolen, police said, and was returned to its owner.

In another incident, a man who was stopped for trespassing outside a fast-food restaurant near Granville and Smithe streets was found to have an outstanding warrant. Police said a subsequent search found two knives, a slingshot, scissors, and a number of makeshift weapons. Police took the man to jail and charges are recommended.

Police formed the neighbourhood response team after a survey found 78 per cent of respondents were concerned about crime in the city and 61 per cent said they felt crime had gotten worse over the past year.

More than one-third of respondents said they have changed their routines or behaviours, such as avoiding neighbourhoods like the Downtown Eastside, Chinatown, Gastown, and the Granville entertainment district.

In response, the department says it redeployed some officers and community safety personnel to respond more quickly to disturbances, suspicious circumstances, trespassing, and mischief.