Health officials give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus fight as vaccine rollout begins

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial health officer, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event in this story.

The media briefing comes just hours after the province started administering the first vaccines for the virus.

Dr. Brian Penner, who works in internal medicine at the Health Sciences Centre, was the first in line to get the Pfizer vaccine at around 8:40 a.m. at the province’s first vaccination clinic set up at the University of Manitoba’s Bannatyne campus.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 Coronavirus: Physician receives first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Manitoba Coronavirus: Physician receives first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Manitoba

Health officials say Manitoba has received enough of the vaccine to immunize about 900 health-care workers, and the first round of shots are expected to be finished up by Friday.

As more shipments come in — with the next delivery expected as early as next week — priority will be given to other health-care workers, seniors and Indigenous people, the province has said.

The province plans to open fixed vaccination sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Steinbach, Gimli, Portage la Prairie and The Pas in the new year, based on vaccine supplies. Mobile vaccination teams are also planned to reach remote locations as more vaccine arrives.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Manitoba has said it plans to vaccinate more than 100,000 people by March, roughly seven per cent of the province’s population.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Dr. Brian Penner is the first person in Manitoba to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Read more here:https://t.co/ckDA0H72n6 pic.twitter.com/As4wc7OM5h — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) December 16, 2020

On Tuesday Manitoba’s death toll from COVID-19 broke 500. Nine additional deaths were announced, bringing the province’s total number of victims to 508.

Since March 21,535 Manitobans have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to provincial data.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 14.2 per cent provincially and 13.4 per cent in Winnipeg as of Tuesday.

There were 5,762 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba as of Tuesday morning, according to provincial data.

Story continues below advertisement

0:57 Coronavirus: RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg to become vaccination ‘super site’ Coronavirus: RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg to become vaccination ‘super site’

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.