Manitoba RCMP affidavit claims ‘hundreds’ of victims in Nygard case

An affidavit provided by a Manitoba RCMP officer claims that there are “hundreds” of victims in a sex trafficking case against Peter Nygard.

Sgt. Stefane Nicolas states that U.S. authorities have been looking into Nygard and others for a lengthy period of time.

“The investigation shows that Nygard’s criminal conduct has affected hundreds of victims,” Nicolas claims.

“The harm to his victims has included not only economic and psychological harm, but numerous instances of non-consensual sex, including non-consensual group sex, attempted forcible rapes and drugging of victims.

“While some victims have suffered only a single sexual assault by Nygard, others have been subjected to persistent manipulation and sexual abuse.”

The fashion mogul, 79, was arrested Monday night under the Extradition Act and went before a Manitoba judge on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges Nygard and unnamed co-conspirators used company money to traffic women and girls from the U.S. and Canada for at least 25 years.

He was slapped with nine charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering.

The Justice Department of the United States District Court, southern district of New York alleges Nygard used company funds, employees and resources to “recruit, entice, transport, harbour and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims for Nygard’s sexual gratification and, on occasion, the gratification of Nygard’s personal friends and business associates.”

Earlier this year, Nygard was the subject of a civil class-action lawsuit in New York that saw at least 57 women join, who alleged Nygard raped or sexually assaulted them, some as young as 14.

That lawsuit was stayed.

Nygard allegedly “used fraud, force and coercion to induce victims to engage in sex acts,” according to a summary of the case given to Manitoba Justice Sheldon Lanchbery Wednesday.

According to court documents, some of the alleged victims report being drugged and forcibly assaulted, sometimes by multiple men. The women also allege being constantly surveilled and having little control to leave without Nygard’s permission.

One woman US officials talked to was working as Nygard’s “personal assistant” from February to October of this year and is identified as “Female-1.”

“Upon her return to the United States, the FBI executed a search warrant for Female-1’s cellphone. Communications on Female-1’s cellphone indicate that, while in Canada, she was required to reside with Nygard; that she was worked by Nygard to the point of exhaustion; that Nygard closely monitored her movements; and that Nygard explicitly instructed her that she was not permitted to leave the premises without his permission.

“In addition, in the days leading up to Female-1’s departure, she communicated with Victim-6, telling her, in sum and substance, that Nygard had ‘been a monster’ and that she was leaving.”

RCMP and Winnipeg police surveyed a home on John Bruce Road East in Winnipeg’s Royalwood neighbourhood starting on Dec. 10, said Nichols.

Police observed numerous vehicles coming and going from the home and eventually spotted Nygard in the basement windows, said Nichols.

RCMP believe Nygard never left the house while he was under surveillance.

Nygard was a flight risk, claims Nichols, and RCMP were told that he was in poor health.

“The information received is not specific, but indicates Nygard takes a lot of medications, is an ‘old man’ who isn’t well, and can barely lift his arms above his head,” writes Nichols.

Nygard will appear in court again in January.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, there are resources to help. Visit You Are Not Alone for more details.