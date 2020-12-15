Menu

Sports

Two EE Football Team players opt back in to 2020 contracts

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) dives forward for a first down past Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (5) during first half football action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) dives forward for a first down past Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (5) during first half football action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Two members of the Edmonton Football Team have opted back in to their existing 2020 CFL contracts.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and quarterback Troy Williams both took advantage of the CFL’s opt-out window in August after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled. The opt-out window allowed players to leave their existing CFL contract to pursue NFL opportunities. Players could opt back in to their contracts at any time.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team extends contract of GM Brock Sunderland

Both Santos-Knox and Williams are now eligible to become free agents when the free-agent window opens in the CFL on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. MT.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team with 47 players on its pending free-agent list

In 2019, Santos-Knox was hampered by an ankle injury suffered in the final game of the 2018 season. In three regular season games, Santos-Knox recorded 13 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one special teams tackle.

Williams played in two games during the 2019 season recording 15 passing yards, one interception and 26 rushing yards.

Edmonton sportsCFLCFL Free AgencyEdmonton football teamEE Football TeamJovan Santos-KnoxTroy Williams
