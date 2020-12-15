Two EE Football Team players opt back in to 2020 contracts

Send this page to someone via email

Two members of the Edmonton Football Team have opted back in to their existing 2020 CFL contracts.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and quarterback Troy Williams both took advantage of the CFL’s opt-out window in August after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled. The opt-out window allowed players to leave their existing CFL contract to pursue NFL opportunities. Players could opt back in to their contracts at any time.

Both Santos-Knox and Williams are now eligible to become free agents when the free-agent window opens in the CFL on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. MT.

In 2019, Santos-Knox was hampered by an ankle injury suffered in the final game of the 2018 season. In three regular season games, Santos-Knox recorded 13 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one special teams tackle.

Williams played in two games during the 2019 season recording 15 passing yards, one interception and 26 rushing yards.