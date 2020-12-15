Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more LTCH deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as new virus-related deaths at a pair of long-term care homes with outbreaks.

The two deaths are a woman in her early 90s from St. Joseph’s Villa who passed away on Dec. 11 and a man in his mid-80s from Shalom Village Nursing Home, who passed on Dec. 13.

The outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa has had 49 total cases since the outbreak began on Nov. 20, while Shalom Village has 72 cases involving 42 residents, 29 staff and one other person associated with the home.

The city now has 121 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest outbreak was declared at Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary and involves two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks at 22 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 15, including:

Eleven long-term care homes (LTCH) — Alexander Place, Amica Stoney Creek, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

Three retirement homes — Highgate Residence of Ancaster, Ridgeview and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Sterling Honda

Three schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary and Lawfield Elementary.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

An outbreak at O’Neil’s Farm Equipment was declared over on Monday.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 177 COVID-19 cases since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 100 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, and Baywoods Place with 46 cases since starting Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 62 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 30 patients, 30 staff members and two students.

The city has reported 812 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 779 as of Dec. 15.

The city has seen 4,368 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 49 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Halton has 364 active cases as of Dec. 15, with Burlington accounting for 120 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 37 outbreaks, including 17 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor, Burloak and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; and Chartwell Waterford, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), six retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and two hospitals (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington and the Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 102 coronavirus cases involving 73 residents, 19 staff members and 10 other people connected to the home.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 69 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 10 staff and two others connected with the home. The outbreak began on Nov. 13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving one case at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington and two cases at Bruce Trail Public as well as the Milton Quran Institute.

Outbreaks at Post Inn Village and Northridge in Oakville were declared over on Sunday. Public health said the outbreak at Palermo Village ended on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 43 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 84 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has had 4,612 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Niagara Region reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,672 total positive cases and 89 virus-related deaths.

There are 402 active cases as of Dec. 15.

The region has 20 active outbreaks with nine of them institutional at: one retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), five long-term care homes (Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, Millennium Trail Manor and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls) and three at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x2) and Welland Country General).

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has had 737 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 51 active cases as of Dec. 15.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The regional health unit reported two new institutional outbreaks at a pair of Norfolk Association community living agencies.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 4.71.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Brant County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region now has had 674 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 105 active cases as of Dec. 15 with one person receiving hospital care.

The region has three institutional outbreaks adding two more on Tuesday at John Noble LTHC and Lions McInnes House in Brantford, both involving staff cases.

An outbreak at St. John’s College in Brantford is tied to a pair of student cases.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 71.53 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 as of Dec. 15