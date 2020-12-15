Hamilton’s Lime Ridge mall extends hours in anticipation of shoppers coming from GTA lockdown zones

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Lime Ridge Mall says it will be extending hours in anticipation of visitors coming from lockdown zones to finish up their Christmas shopping.

In a note to retailers on Monday morning, the shopping centre said the change would be in effect between Dec. 14 and the new year.

“With the recent lockdown of Peel, Toronto, and now York Region, we are extending our mall operating hours to help spread out traffic and allow more time for visitors to shop safely,” General Manager Liem Vu said in the statement.

Prior to Dec. 14, mall hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic ran from 10:a.m. to 7:p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 10:a.m. to 6:p.m. and Sundays from 11:a.m to 6:p.m.

Mandatory screenings will continue at the facility beginning at 9 a.m. every day, according to Vu.

Guest services are asking shoppers to e-mail ahead of time since stores may not be operating or may have differing hours from the mall.

The news caught the attention of Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko, who said “going to a shopping mall in person is not essential,” in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton Public Health reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and recorded five more virus-related deaths.

Three of the deaths are connected with the outbreak at the Grace Villa long-term care home (LTCH), which has the city’s largest current outbreak as of Dec. 14.

The city reported 834 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 799 as of Dec. 14.