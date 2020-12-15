Ottawa adds 13 COVID-19 cases amid change in provincial data reporting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as a change in Ontario’s provincial data collection sees a spike in daily case counts elsewhere in the province.

Ottawa has now seen 9,118 cases of the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19 in Ottawa, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 387.

1:27 Ottawa Hospital administers the city’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine Ottawa Hospital administers the city’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario reported a new single-day record of 2,275 cases on Tuesday, with 711 new cases in Toronto and 586 cases in Peel Region.

However, Ontario said that it pulled data at a different time than it usually does, resulting in a one-day increase in the daily case count for some public health units.

Ottawa’s case count via Ontario’s COVID-19 dashboard showed a decrease of nine cases on Tuesday amid a cleanup in the provincial database.

Tuesdays tend to show lower daily case increases in Ottawa — despite the relatively low increase of 13 cases, the number of new COVID-19 cases locally in the past seven days remains above 300.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped to 364 on Tuesday from 388 the day before.

The number of people in hospital and the number of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks remained unchanged on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccinations began in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, with a personal support worker from the St. Patrick’s Home becoming the first person locally to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

1:33 Prime Minister Trudeau meets with COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Ottawa Prime Minister Trudeau meets with COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Ottawa