Search of Beausejour home turns up firearms, stolen property: RCMP

Several firearms, ammo, a prohibited weapon and stolen property were seized from a home in Beausejour, Man., following a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Mounties say.
RCMP say the raid happened on Dec. 9, after the force learned CBSA had seized a “prohibited device,” which an RCMP spokesperson says was a suppressor.
Members of the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Team and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team were involved in serving the warrant on Fifth Street North in Beausejour.
Mounties say a 23-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested and later released.
He’s facing several firearm and property-related charges, along with importing a prohibited device.
The force says he’s expected to appear in a Beausejour courtroom on March 16, 2021.
The investigation continues.
Comments