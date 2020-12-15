Menu

Crime

Search of Beausejour home turns up firearms, stolen property: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 6:41 pm
File photo of RCMP vehicle.
File photo of RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Several firearms, ammo, a prohibited weapon and stolen property were seized from a home in Beausejour, Man., following a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Mounties say.

RCMP say the raid happened on Dec. 9, after the force learned CBSA had seized a “prohibited device,” which an RCMP spokesperson says was a suppressor.

Members of the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Team and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team were involved in serving the warrant on Fifth Street North in Beausejour.

Read more: Drugs, weapons seized, five charged by RCMP in Manitoba bust

Mounties say a 23-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested and later released.

He’s facing several firearm and property-related charges, along with importing a prohibited device.

The force says he’s expected to appear in a Beausejour courtroom on March 16, 2021.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
