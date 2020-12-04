Drugs, weapons seized, five charged by RCMP in Manitoba bust

Send this page to someone via email

Five people from Cross Lake, Man., are facing drug charges after a police raid at a home in the New Alberts Lake area of the community.

Cross Lake RCMP said officers — along with police dogs and the CREST enforcement team — searched the home around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

They found cash, 280 grams of cannabis, 2 kg of cocaine, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

Ray Ross, 27, is in custody facing a laundry list of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of firearms, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing property obtained by crime.

The other four suspects — three men, age 19, 24, and 25, as well as a 24-year-old woman — were released with a scheduled court appearance.

