Drugs, weapons seized, five charged by RCMP in Manitoba bust

Five people from Cross Lake, Man., are facing drug charges after a police raid at a home in the New Alberts Lake area of the community.
Cross Lake RCMP said officers — along with police dogs and the CREST enforcement team — searched the home around 7:30 Wednesday evening.
They found cash, 280 grams of cannabis, 2 kg of cocaine, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.
Ray Ross, 27, is in custody facing a laundry list of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of firearms, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing property obtained by crime.
The other four suspects — three men, age 19, 24, and 25, as well as a 24-year-old woman — were released with a scheduled court appearance.
