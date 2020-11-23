Police charge 3 after investigations into drug trafficking in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges in connection with a recent police crackdown on the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine in Winnipeg.

An investigation started by the guns and gangs unit in October led to officers attempting to arrest two suspects in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

But police say the suspects, a man and a woman, both took off in separate vehicles, and the male driver rammed a police cruiser as he fled.

Officers chased the male suspect and eventually forced his vehicle over near Kenaston Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard where he was arrested.

The female suspect was stopped near Wellington Avenue and Valour Road and taken into custody without incident, police say.

A subsequent raid at a home in the 700 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway led to the seizure of 10 ounces of fentanyl, 20 ounces of methamphetamine, roughly 78 grams of cocaine, roughly 800 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as the “date rape drug”, and 52 hydromorphone capsules.

Police say officers also found a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition and roughly $14,000 in cash at the home.

Tristan Antonio Provinciano, 33, and Kayla May Metcalf, 33, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a long list of drugs and firearm charges.

Later in the day on Saturday, police say an Edmonton man was also arrested following an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl in Winnipeg.

They say members of the guns and gangs unit raided a home in the first 100 block of Hill Grove Point after a man was arrested earlier in the evening.

A search of the man, his vehicle, and the home led to the seizure of roughly 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly 452 grams of fentanyl, approximately 122 grams of cocaine, approximately 74 grams of crack cocaine, and roughly $13,420 in cash.

Irfan Kamyar, a 22-year-old man of Edmonton, is facing a number of drug trafficking charges.

Police have not said whether the two investigations are connected.

