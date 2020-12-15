More than 500 Manitobans have now died from coronavirus, 272 new cases reported Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another nine Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 272 more have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases announced on the province’s online COVID-19 portal Tuesday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 21,535.

Since March 508 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

According to the province there are currently 311 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 14.2 per cent provincially Tuesday.

Health officials say 1,561tests for novel coronavirus were done Monday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since February to 392,078.

There were 5,762 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba as of Tuesday morning, according to provincial data.

Manitoba announced 241 new cases and nine additional deaths from the virus on Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

