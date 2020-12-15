Fatal school bus collision under investigation by Huron County OPP

Provincial police in Huron County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash just south of Ethel, Ont.
They say the incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. near McNaught Line (Huron County Road #19) south of Cranbrook Road.
Police say an early investigation shows the school-bus was headed north on McNaught Line when it collided head-on with a mini-van that was coming from the opposite direction.
The driver of the min-van was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the person’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
The bus was empty, aside from the driver who was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say McNaught Line (Huron County Road #19) will be closed between St. Michael’s Road and Cranbrook Road for a few hours as they investigate the collision.
Ethel is about an hour’s drive northwest from Kitchener and about 20 minutes west of Listowel.
